Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 307.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

