Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000.

DTOCU stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

