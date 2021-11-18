Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 294,151 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $12,435,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DHB Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,025,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,923,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.