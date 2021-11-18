Citigroup Boosts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $65.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSXMA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.23.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
