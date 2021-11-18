Citigroup Boosts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $65.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSXMA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,561,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

