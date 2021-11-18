Citigroup Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $13.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.29. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

