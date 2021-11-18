Citigroup Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.80. 555,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,005. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $186.33. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

