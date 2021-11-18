Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

