CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 6.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.27. 9,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,124,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

