Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

