Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $5.11. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 117,655 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

