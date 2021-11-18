Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday.

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,403.95 ($18.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,511.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

