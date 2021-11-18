Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732 ($22.63).

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday.

CBG opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,548.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

