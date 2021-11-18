Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CCHGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

