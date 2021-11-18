Coin Artist Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,684.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $10,684.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00216957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

