Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $345.36

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $345.36, but opened at $330.88. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $340.25, with a volume of 19,896 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.54 and a 200 day moving average of $259.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,769 shares of company stock worth $209,238,532 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

