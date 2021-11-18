Collective Family Office LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

