Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.74 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

