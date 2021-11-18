Collective Family Office LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

