Colliers Securities Weighs in on Xos Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for XOS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. XOS has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

