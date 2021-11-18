CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 69.6% in October

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.