Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 99,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 226,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 27,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $52.83. 202,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,637,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.