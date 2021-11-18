Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 165,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 98,741 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

