Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

