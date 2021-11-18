Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Lear worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 20.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $180.98 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

