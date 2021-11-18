Comerica Bank Sells 2,990 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of First American Financial worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.