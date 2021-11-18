Comerica Bank Sells 30,078 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NYSE M opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

