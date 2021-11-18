Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.72

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.72 and last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

