CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope reported tepid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weaker sales in the Broadband Networks and Home Networks segments affected its quarterly performance. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers, and supply chain woes are major concerns for CommScope. In addition, its short-term profitability has largely been compromised by high infrastructure investments to upgrade core fiber network. A huge debt burden further limits its growth potential. Various trade restrictions with China-based firms also act as headwinds. However, CommScope expects to capitalize on the growing 5G demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place in the long run.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

COMM opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. CommScope has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after buying an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CommScope by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

