Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 1,276,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

