COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CIG.C stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 212,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

