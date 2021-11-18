Comparing Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Camden National 35.38% 13.18% 1.37%

This is a summary of current recommendations for UniCredit and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 5 5 0 2.50 Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Camden National has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than UniCredit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion N/A -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Camden National $207.69 million 3.46 $59.49 million $4.71 10.29

Camden National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Summary

Camden National beats UniCredit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

