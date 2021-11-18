Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

CMP stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

