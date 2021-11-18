Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.