Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.