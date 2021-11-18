COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the October 14th total of 404,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $114,116. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.