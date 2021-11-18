Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £8,800 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Thursday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 471.74. The company has a market cap of £721.32 million and a P/E ratio of -53.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRE shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

