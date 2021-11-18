Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $80.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $84.35. Confluent shares last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 15,372 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,992,293.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,056,746 shares of company stock worth $92,046,295.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

