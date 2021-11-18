Connectome (CNTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $130,377.62

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $130,377.62 and $1.47 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

