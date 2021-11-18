ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

