Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.