Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
