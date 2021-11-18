Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $234.02 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.