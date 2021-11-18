Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Down 49.8% in October

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 14th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $237.01. 1,563,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,907. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average of $223.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,847,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

