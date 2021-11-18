Contrasting Ark Restaurants (ARKR) and Its Peers

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ark Restaurants to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants’ competitors have a beta of -8.70, meaning that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Ark Restaurants Competitors 4.57% -38.56% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million -$4.69 million 15.32 Ark Restaurants Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 12.94

Ark Restaurants’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ark Restaurants and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants Competitors 835 4466 5202 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Ark Restaurants’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ark Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

