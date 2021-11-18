Contrasting Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mesoblast and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.01%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 115.65 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -8.11 PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.29 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.95

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58% PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40%

Summary

Mesoblast beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

