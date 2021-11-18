Contrasting Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) & Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guidewire Software and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $743.27 million 13.45 -$66.51 million ($0.79) -152.33 Smartsheet $385.51 million 22.72 -$114.98 million ($1.14) -60.99

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -8.95% -3.29% -2.28% Smartsheet -31.00% -24.57% -14.39%

Risk and Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guidewire Software and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 2 4 3 0 2.11 Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus price target of $130.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $87.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

