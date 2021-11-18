Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Copart stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,514. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.