Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.73. 110,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

