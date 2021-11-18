Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

