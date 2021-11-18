Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.76 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.33 ($0.12). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 331,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.76. The stock has a market cap of £49.49 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

