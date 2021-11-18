Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Shares of CAAP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,779. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $939.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

